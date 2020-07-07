Severe storms from Montana to Minnesota

More
Two people were killed and two others were injured after being struck by lightning in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.
0:18 | 07/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms from Montana to Minnesota

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Two people were killed and two others were injured after being struck by lightning in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71657919","title":"Severe storms from Montana to Minnesota","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-montana-minnesota-71657919"}