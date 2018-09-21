Now Playing: Why man says he's fighting to be allowed to post blueprints for 3-D printed guns

Now Playing: Judge vacates 8 sentences after deputy accused of planting drugs

Now Playing: Pilot aborts landing moments before touching down due to strong winds

Now Playing: 3 newborns, 2 adults injured in stabbing attack in Queens: Police

Now Playing: Blind teen scores 2 touchdowns in high school football game

Now Playing: 'I wasn't getting out of this': Teen says of day teacher kidnapped her

Now Playing: Police probing crimes over last 20 years in Calif. sexual assault case

Now Playing: 911 calls reveal terrifying moments after deadly gas blasts in Mass.

Now Playing: Severe storms move east as flood emergencies rise in Carolinas

Now Playing: Municipal airport damaged in storm

Now Playing: Sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns

Now Playing: Over 100 fatalities in Tanzania ferry accident

Now Playing: California doctor and girlfriend may have over a dozen victims: Authorities

Now Playing: 'Our whole entire place was just destroyed': Florence survivors

Now Playing: Adorable 2-year-old with spina bifida inspires millions

Now Playing: Floodwaters remain high a week after Florence made landfall

Now Playing: Officials: 4 killed, including suspect, at Maryland Rite Aid facility

Now Playing: Florida man allegedly tries to steal plane in Florida

Now Playing: California requiring people to ask for straws