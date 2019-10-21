Transcript for Severe storms on the move after multiple tornadoes hit Texas

Meantime, to the violent storm system kicking up again today. At least nine confirmed tornadoes from Texas to Tennessee and overnight, that tornado that hit Dallas, they have now revealed it was an ef-3. The images overnight. The lightning showing that tornado in north Dallas. It was an ef-3 with 140-mile-an-hour winds, struck after dark. Destroying so many homes and buildings. This Home Depot, ripping off the roof, shattering the walls. The tornado then tracked east, and today, passengers at the Memphis airport rushing to seek shelter. That entire system still on the move tonight, shifting eastward and we do have the new track. And ABC's Marcus Moore on the scene in Dallas. Reporter: Tonight, severe storms on the move after a terrifying night in Texas. We're in the tornado! Reporter: Multiple twisters touching down in the Dallas area. Guys, this is no joke. This is a tornado touching down right now. Reporter: Including an ef-3, winds of 140 miles per hour. Drivers right in the middle of the storm. Lots of debris flying. It is right in front of us. Reporter: First responders racing to the scene, going home by home. Bringing elderly residents to safety. By daybreak, the destruction visible from above. This storm blew through heavily populated areas, right through the middle of several cities. Reporter: A home owned by Dallas stars player Tyler Seguin among those sustaining heavy damage. And we're hearing harrowing tales of survival, including ABC photojournalist Juan Renteria and his family. We went into my daughter's closet and we all just hunkered down. Oh, my god. Reporter: Taking us inside their damaged home today. We felt like whatever happened, we were going to be together. Reporter: As the dangerous storm moved east, the concourses at Memphis's airport evacuated. Run, run, run! Reporter: Travelers racing to shelter. In Arkansas, an ef-1 tornado confirmed there. The storm claiming at least one life in the state. Back in Dallas, the mayor of this major American city grateful tonight. We should consider ourselves very fortunate that we did not lose any lives. So true. Marcus Moore live from Dallas tonight, and Marcus, you were telling us, that was a fire station you're standing in front of? Reporter: Yeah, David. It is absolutely an astonishing scene here. There were four Dallas firefighters inside of an engine that was parked right here when that tornado hit. You can see it tore the right away entirely. But despite all of the destruction we see here, David, nobody was hurt. That is good news. Marcus Moore, thank you. As I mentioned, this whole system now on the move. Let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee tracking it all for us tonight. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. Pensacola, Panama City, still in line were strong, if not severe storms tonight with some heavy rain. That's why we have them highlighted there on the map. You want sustained winds? You have to go to the low pressure system attached to this cold front. Look at that. High wind warnings for up to 60-mile-per-hour gusts, lake Michigan tomorrow could see 16 to 21-foot waves. Unbelievable. The center of that cold front then will be responsible for a severe storm possibility tomorrow until eastern north Carolina, southeastern Virginia and parts of South Carolina, including Myrtle Beach, David. Ginger, thank you.

