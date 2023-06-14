Severe weather strikes the South with tornadoes, hail

Thirty million Americans across the South are on alert for severe weather, including strong tornadoes, 90 mph winds and huge hail.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live