-
Now Playing: Georgia school bus driver allegedly forced white students to stand on a moving bus
-
Now Playing: A brother and sister, separated their entire lives, reunite at last
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in alleged deadlly stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting at Maryland Rite Aid facility
-
Now Playing: Student pilot charged with attempt to steal plane
-
Now Playing: Shooting near LA school wounds student, employee
-
Now Playing: Amazon unveils smart microwave and new FireTV Recast
-
Now Playing: Lion bites late-night zoo intruder trying to breach enclosure over 19-foot fence
-
Now Playing: Multiple people shot at distribution center in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Are bulletproof doors the future of school safety?
-
Now Playing: Woman shot with paintball gun while riding bike
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico observes day of mourning on anniversary of Maria
-
Now Playing: Search and rescue operations continue in the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video released 3 years after officer fatally shot man who'd passed out in car
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen reviewer put in charge of NY church sex abuse cases
-
Now Playing: Man tries to sneak on plane in the middle of night
-
Now Playing: It's a bad day for Heathers?
-
Now Playing: Couple marries fifteen years after meeting at St. Jude's as kids
-
Now Playing: How St. Thomas is rebuilding -- one year after hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC: Police