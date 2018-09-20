Transcript for Shooting near LA school wounds student, employee

To the index of other news an a student in school employee were both hit at a shooting outside a Los Angeles high school police say people for it would gunfire erupted at a fast food restaurant. Across the street from the school in the Van Nuys section of the city the school was put on lockdown one suspect in custody a second remains on the run. And all victims all are expected to survive.

