Shooting near LA school wounds student, employee

More
Los Angeles police say a shooting near a charter high school wounded a male student and a female school employee.
0:19 | 09/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shooting near LA school wounds student, employee
To the index of other news an a student in school employee were both hit at a shooting outside a Los Angeles high school police say people for it would gunfire erupted at a fast food restaurant. Across the street from the school in the Van Nuys section of the city the school was put on lockdown one suspect in custody a second remains on the run. And all victims all are expected to survive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57974640,"title":"Shooting near LA school wounds student, employee","duration":"0:19","description":"Los Angeles police say a shooting near a charter high school wounded a male student and a female school employee.","url":"/WNT/video/shooting-la-school-wounds-student-employee-57974640","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.