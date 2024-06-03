Singer Cindi Lauper announces farewell tour

Cindi Lauper, the ‘80s superstar known for hit songs like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "True Colors," is set to begin her farewell tour in October.

June 3, 2024

