Small plane makes emergency landing in New Jersey

The plane came down in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon. The 18-year-old pilot landed in traffic, but there was no damage and no injuries reported.
0:13 | 07/19/21

Small plane makes emergency landing in New Jersey

