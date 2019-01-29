Small plane slams into California hillside, killing the pilot

A passenger who was trapped in the wreckage told police he was stranded for five hours until a passerby saw the crash.
0:15 | 01/29/19

Transcript for Small plane slams into California hillside, killing the pilot
To be a mix of other news tonight into the deadly plane crash and Oceanside California the pilot was killed a passenger was trapped. The small plane slamming into a hillside right there near the highway that survivor was trapped for five hours until a driver passing by. Notice the wreckage and call for help.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

