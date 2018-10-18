Snowfall in some areas of the country

More
NOAA predicting higher than normal temperatures for much of the country this season.
0:18 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowfall in some areas of the country
To be knicks have other news tonight the winter forecast is now out the scientists at Noah are now predicting higher than normal temperatures for much of the country this season. El Nino they say is expected to bring warmer weather from the Pacific northwest the Rockies and milder temperatures in the northeast while the south should brace for a wet winter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58597882,"title":"Snowfall in some areas of the country","duration":"0:18","description":"NOAA predicting higher than normal temperatures for much of the country this season.","url":"/WNT/video/snowfall-areas-country-58597882","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.