Transcript for Snowfall in some areas of the country

To be knicks have other news tonight the winter forecast is now out the scientists at Noah are now predicting higher than normal temperatures for much of the country this season. El Nino they say is expected to bring warmer weather from the Pacific northwest the Rockies and milder temperatures in the northeast while the south should brace for a wet winter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.