Soccer superstar expected to plead guilty to tax fraud

More
Professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is due in court on January 22, 2019, to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay $21 million in fines.
0:13 | 01/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Soccer superstar expected to plead guilty to tax fraud

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60530712,"title":"Soccer superstar expected to plead guilty to tax fraud","duration":"0:13","description":"Professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is due in court on January 22, 2019, to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay $21 million in fines.","url":"/WNT/video/soccer-superstar-expected-plead-guilty-tax-fraud-60530712","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.