Transcript for 'My son was murdered': Family demands justice in police shooting

There are new developments tonight after that shooting in the mall in Alabama. The family of E.J. Bradford now claiming he was shot three Tim S from behind by police. There has been no body cam released and no charges. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the family of an Alabama man fatally shot by mistake demanding justice, claiming their private forensic examination shows he was no threat to the officer who killed him. It is clear unequivocally, without any doubt whatsoever, E.J. Bradford Jr., was shot three times from the back while he was running away. My son was murdered by this officer. And that was cowardice. Reporter: The fatal shooting of E.J. Bradford took place on Thanksgiving night at an Alabama mall. There has been shots fired. Reporter: Police initially claimed Bradford, who they say was brandishing a handgun, was the shooter after a fight broke out and left two people wounded. But witnesses on the scene disputed that narrative. A day later, police changing their story, saying Bradford likely did not fire those rounds. Police later arresting the suspect. His family says Bradford had a license to carry a firearm and that he was likely trying to help. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending an ongoing investigation. Police said today they do not plan to release any body camera video in the immediate future. David? Pierre Thomas tonight. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.