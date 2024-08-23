Sources: At least 5 Secret Service officials put on administrative duty

Sources tell ABC News that at least five Secret Service agents who were involved in planning the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, have been reassigned, after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

August 23, 2024

