South Dakota AG faces pressure to resign after fatal car accident

Authorities released recordings of two interrogations of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after the deadly car crash last September in which he struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever.
1:45 | 02/25/21

Transcript for South Dakota AG faces pressure to resign after fatal car accident

