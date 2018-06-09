Transcript for South to Midwest facing flash-flood risks due to last bits of Gordon

Exit I've what's left of tropical storm Gordon now affecting the south up through the midwest independents I was under water after ten inches of rain there and flood rescues tonight. In Wichita Kansas and of course now we're watching hurricane Florence in the Atlantic. So let's get right to rob tonight and I dated first off lot of folks getting hit with storms Stein including New York City. Along I 95 quarter that front draft all the way back through the midwest getting pinched by remnants of Gordon. New flood watch is up for heavy rain from the heartland up the Ohio River right on through the weekend five to eight inches of rainfall in the Atlantic to new ways and then hurricane Florence a category one now. Forecast go back to category three and approached Maria on Tuesday in our computer models do. Bring it close in the US next week when impossible at this point David to see whether or not we'll have a direct the spaghetti model all over the place there thanks rob.

