Transcript for Southern California faces thousands of aftershocks after 2 strong quakes last week

Next tonight to California, where residents remain on edge, rattled by powerful back-to-back earthquakes. The 7.1 magnitude quake was the largest to hit southern California since 1999. And while some share relief the damage was not as catastrophic as feared, thousands of aftershocks still expected. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, communities on edge as thousands of aftershocks rattle a region already hit by two of the strongest quakes to hit California in 20 years. Those violent tremors igniting fires, this woman struggling to get up during this severe shaking. You should be getting prepared right now. Reporter: Officials warning of more potential violent tremors in the coming days. Residents aren't taking any chances. My ceiling is cracked halfway through. I have a crack going up my wall so it's just not safe to go home. At this point I'm just homeless. Reporter: The epicenter of Friday's quake in isolated kern county, 11 miles from Thursday's 6.4 tremor, but felt as far away as Nevada and even Mexico. This one of the vivid examples of how strong this quake was. Take a look at this. The ground shifting, tearing apart the Earth and leaving this scar in the desert. Authorities tonight calling it a miracle that no one died, but urging residents to start preparing for the next quake. To get back to a normal life, it's important that we get the help we need to move past what we've all experienced. Reporter: And first responders are prepared, they have this equipment on standby in case another quake hits. But they hope they won't have to use it. Marcus, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

