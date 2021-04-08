Spirit airlines cancels more than half its flights

More
In its third consecutive day of cancellations, Spirit Airlines cancelled 418 flights as of Wednesday afternoon. The airline cited bad weather and staffing shortages.
1:21 | 08/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spirit airlines cancels more than half its flights
tonight. Spirit airlines grounding 60% of its flights today. More than 1,000 cancellations in just four days. How spirit is explaining all of this tonight. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, spirit airlines' struggles now stretching across four agonizing days for travelers. More than 400 flights canceled today, leaving thousands stranded, frustrated, without answers. Not knowing when you're going to get home. Reporter: Spirit forced to cancel more than 60% of its scheduled flights as it undergoes what it calls a "Reset" of operations. And now offering to pay flight attendants double for picking up extra shifts to minimize further cancellations. This family is traveling with their 2-year-old daughter, who has a heart condition. She needed a checkup in Orlando. They flew south to ft. Lauderdale but their connection home to St. Croix canceled. The nightmare started Sunday with more than 1,100 flight cancellations in the past four days. Spirit telling ABC news the disruptions were caused by weather, system outages and staffing shortages, but they do expect fewer cancellations in the coming days. Whit? All right, Victor, thank you. There's still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"In its third consecutive day of cancellations, Spirit Airlines cancelled 418 flights as of Wednesday afternoon. The airline cited bad weather and staffing shortages.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79276366","title":"Spirit airlines cancels more than half its flights","url":"/WNT/video/spirit-airlines-cancels-half-flights-79276366"}