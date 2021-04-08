Transcript for Spirit airlines cancels more than half its flights

tonight. Spirit airlines grounding 60% of its flights today. More than 1,000 cancellations in just four days. How spirit is explaining all of this tonight. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, spirit airlines' struggles now stretching across four agonizing days for travelers. More than 400 flights canceled today, leaving thousands stranded, frustrated, without answers. Not knowing when you're going to get home. Reporter: Spirit forced to cancel more than 60% of its scheduled flights as it undergoes what it calls a "Reset" of operations. And now offering to pay flight attendants double for picking up extra shifts to minimize further cancellations. This family is traveling with their 2-year-old daughter, who has a heart condition. She needed a checkup in Orlando. They flew south to ft. Lauderdale but their connection home to St. Croix canceled. The nightmare started Sunday with more than 1,100 flight cancellations in the past four days. Spirit telling ABC news the disruptions were caused by weather, system outages and staffing shortages, but they do expect fewer cancellations in the coming days. Whit? All right, Victor, thank you. There's still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.