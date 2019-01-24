St. Louis police officer fatally shot by another officer: Authorities

The unnamed officer "mishandled" his weapon when he killed Katlyn Alex, police said.
0:17 | 01/24/19

Transcript for St. Louis police officer fatally shot by another officer: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

