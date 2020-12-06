Transcript for The standoff in Seattle

Next to the standoff in Seattle after protesters took over a six-block area that included a police station, declaring it an autonomous zone. In the zone, the division is growing over the purpose of this takeover as president trump threatens to go in and get the protesters out. Matt Gutman is there inside the zone. Black lives matter! Reporter: Tonight, thousands of protestors on the March in Miami, hoping to reclaim their message. I feel like it's been hijacked. The message is totally gone on why we were protesting in the first place -- black lives matter. I want our movement back. Reporter: Since police boarded up and retreated from this police station, some telling us too much focus has been on the siege of this police station and the so-called autonomous zone around it. They want to scream at the cops and raise a ruckus, but no one wants to talk about how we need to have housing, jobs, and abilities. Reporter: Is that message lost out here? Lost, completely lost. Reporter: Protesters seem to be digging in. There are medical tents, free food, even portable toilets. The nights, chaotic. Some people armed. The guy with the Glock is running. It was a false alarm. Police were not there, but arsonists were -- setting fire outside the station. Organizers like Raz Simone helping to put the fire out. Simone carrying that fire extinguisher, but also a gun. Yeah, because I'm peaceful, not harmless. Reporter: Peaceful, not harmless. Yeah. Reporter: I mean, show us what you got, you're strapping, it's strapped to your leg. Police have said they're still responding to 911 calls but it's taking three times longer. The president again warning he may take action . It was pathetic. No, we are not going to let this happen in Seattle. If we have to go in, we will go in. One way or the other it's going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city. Matt Gutman joins us now from inside that zone. The mayor pushed back against the president. How is she planning to get officers back in the precinct? Reporter: The short answer, Tom, is diplomatically. The mayor and police chief say they're currently negotiating with some of the organizers about their demands. And about those people who are armed, Washington is an open-carry state, and when we spoke to those armed protesters they say they only started carrying their guns when they saw that a man barrelled his car into a crowd here on Sunday, wounding people. Tom? Matt Gutman taking us inside the zone tonight. Matt, thank you.

