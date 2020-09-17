Now Playing: 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris denies soliciting sex from minors

Now Playing: The challenges of making ‘Catfish’ from home

Now Playing: Demi Lovato opens up about her mental health issues

Now Playing: Janelle Monáe, Gabourey Sidibe on the deep story behind their thriller 'Antebellum'

Now Playing: Netflix's 'Cuties' accused of inappropriateness

Now Playing: Alicia Keys sings 'Love Looks Better'

Now Playing: Barack Obama to release presidential memoir

Now Playing: Alicia Keys talks about her new album, 'Alicia'

Now Playing: 2 essential workers share how Alicia Keys’ music helped their hospital heal

Now Playing: Alicia Keys surprises 2 deserving essential workers

Now Playing: Alicia Keys ready to sing at Skyline Drive-in

Now Playing: Big Ten college football returns

Now Playing: Tika Sumpter celebrates moms of color

Now Playing: Incredible savings on these fun fall products

Now Playing: Big Ten football kicks off in October

Now Playing: Madonna to co-write and direct her own biopic

Now Playing: Joel Kinnaman talks about his new film, 'The Secrets We Keep'

Now Playing: WNBA star Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons share wedding news