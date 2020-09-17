Star of popular Netflix show 'Cheer' arrested

Prosecutors say starting in 2018, Jerry Harris, 21, contacted two underage boys on social media and repeatedly requested sexually explicit images, though a spokesperson for Harris denied the claims.
