More states begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions

More
California is expected to allow gyms to reopen and indoor dining to operate at 25% capacity.
2:31 | 03/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More states begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"California is expected to allow gyms to reopen and indoor dining to operate at 25% capacity. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76453877","title":"More states begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions","url":"/WNT/video/states-begin-ease-covid-19-restrictions-76453877"}