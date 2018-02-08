Steve Jobs' tech giant Apple now worth $1 trillion

It became the first publicly traded company worth a $1 trillion; the share price closed at more than $207.
0:21 | 08/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Steve Jobs' tech giant Apple now worth $1 trillion
And if you have an iPhone you helped. Apple tonight is worth a trillion dollars the tech giant founded by Steve Jobs best known for its. Iphones ipads laptops becomes the first publicly traded company. Worth a trillion dollars to share price closing of more than 207 dollars. Worth just one dollar when apple teetered on bankruptcy. In 1997.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

