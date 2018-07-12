Transcript for Storm bringing rain, snow and flooding alerts to East Coast

We turn next to the dangerous storm system barreling east. A state of emergency declared in North Carolina tonight. The system already unleashing mudslides in California. Drivers plowing through deep water. The coast guard coming to the rescue of two people on a boat disabled by the storm. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it all. Several states will be affected this weekend. Reporter: Absolutely. You saw what it did to California and now it's moving to the eastern cold air. And the flood watch up for north Carolina and Louisiana. And winter storm warnings posted for North Carolina. And Austin, San Antonio, 3 to 5 inches overnight. Down I-10 tomorrow through new Orleans, and Pensacola, south of Atlanta. North of Atlanta, that's where the cold is. Ice and snow, could see 6 to 12 inches just outside of Charlotte. Rob, thank you. Next to the breaking news from charlottesville, Virginia. The verdict in the trial of a

