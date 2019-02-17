New storm sweeps across the country from North Dakota to New England

More
The storm caused a 49-car pileup in Denver on an icy highway and another 30-car pileup on a busy road near Denver International Airport after a sudden burst of snow hit.
1:59 | 02/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New storm sweeps across the country from North Dakota to New England

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61138651,"title":"New storm sweeps across the country from North Dakota to New England","duration":"1:59","description":"The storm caused a 49-car pileup in Denver on an icy highway and another 30-car pileup on a busy road near Denver International Airport after a sudden burst of snow hit. ","url":"/WNT/video/storm-sweeps-country-north-dakota-england-61138651","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.