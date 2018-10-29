Transcript for Student captures panic on video as teen shot in high school

to the deadly high school shooting in North Carolina today. Police say a student was shot and killed during a fight in a crowded hallway. The school was put on lockdown. Frantic parents rushed to pick up their children, and they were held back for a time. It was agonizing for them. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim now. Oh, he's got a gun! Reporter: Chaos in a charlotte-area school. Students running for their lives. Matthews pd is advising someone shot at the school, one male student is injured. Reporter: The shots rang out just after 7:00 A.M. -- I saw the gun and I had to run. Reporter: As students capturing the panic on Instagram. The victim, 16-year-old Bobby Mckeithen, rushed to the hospital where he later died. First reports indicate that the conflict began with bullying that escalated out of control. Reporter: Police say the shooter, 16-year-old surrendered in a classroom. The school on lockdown for two hours. Terrified parents told to wait at a nearby church. Emotions running high. Weaving around traffic, crossing a major highway, marching past police to the school. I freaked out. My child is in that school. Reporter: Students streaming out to tears and hugs. David, police say surveillance video clearly shows the fight that preceded the shooting. The alleged shooter is charged with first degree murder. David? Eva pilgrim, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.