Stunning twist in Navy SEAL trial

More
Special Operator 1st Class Corey Scott said Thursday that he asphyxiated a teenage ISIS prisoner after Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher stabbed him.
2:04 | 06/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning twist in Navy SEAL trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"Special Operator 1st Class Corey Scott said Thursday that he asphyxiated a teenage ISIS prisoner after Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher stabbed him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63848260","title":"Stunning twist in Navy SEAL trial","url":"/WNT/video/stunning-twist-navy-seal-trial-63848260"}