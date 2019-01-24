Superintendent charged after lying to get care for a sick student

More
Casey Smitherman took a sick student with no insurance to a clinic using a false name, claimed he was her son and got him a medical prescription, according to police.
1:20 | 01/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Superintendent charged after lying to get care for a sick student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60607250,"title":"Superintendent charged after lying to get care for a sick student","duration":"1:20","description":"Casey Smitherman took a sick student with no insurance to a clinic using a false name, claimed he was her son and got him a medical prescription, according to police.","url":"/WNT/video/superintendent-charged-lying-care-sick-student-60607250","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.