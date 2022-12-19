Supreme Court pauses end of Title 42

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily stopped the expiration of the immigration restriction Title 42, which was scheduled to lift on Wednesday, after 19 states filed an appeal.

December 19, 2022

