Suspect accused of helping killer of Army soldier faces judge

Cecily Aguillar, charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case of Fort Hood Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, allegedly admitted to helping dismember her body.
1:39 | 07/07/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect accused of helping killer of Army soldier faces judge

