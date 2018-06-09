Transcript for Suspect in deadly shooting in Cincinnati ID'd: Authorities

The other story developing as we come on tonight, T delay shooting rampage, and what we just learnbouthe gunman, who walked into fice building I cincinnat and opened fire. Several dead. Tonight, arsenal now revealed. ABC's Alex Perez in C Reporter: The chaos unfolding in busy downtown Cincinnati justas many were starting day atwork. Multiple ooting victims. Weave shooter. Reporter: A little afte 9:00 A.M., police say 29-year-old OMAR Perez opened fire ihe loading dock area of E fifth-thir bank king sever people. Complete panic. Everybody com rningut of the bank, people suitsg on the stuff. Shots fired. Reporter: The gunman, D, investigators say, with .9 misemiautomatic pistol, several magazines, then moving into the build. This INT, the shooter used. Reporter:hree victims struck by the gunman . Two others hospitized. Bullet holes and shell cgs riddling the building the grief even hitting first onders. David, the gunman's motive re unclear. Authorities say they reviewing surveillance video fr several nr cameras. David? Alex pealex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.