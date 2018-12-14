Transcript for Suspect in murder of US college student appears before judge

Judy index into an arrest in the murder of an American college student abroad a source confirming 23 year old told shelling seen here during his arrest. Will be held as the investigation continues he is suspected of fatally stabbing his roommate. Minnesota native syrup Oppenheim in their Rotterdam apartment. Her mother said her daughter expressed concerns in recent weeks about his temper.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.