Transcript for 2 suspected ISIS terrorists are in US to face charges

In other news tonight, two of the most wanted ISIS terror suspects in the world have arrived here in the U.S. To face justice. The two men, both British citizens, were captured in Syria two years ago. They are accused of taking part in a horrifying reign of terror, including the killing of James Foley. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, two of the suspected ISIS terrorists accused of playing a role in the kidnapping and sadistic execution of American journalist James Foley, now on U.S. Soil to face charges. Members of the so-called beatles ISIS cell, named because of their British accents, alexanda Kotey and el shafee elsheikh made their way to Syria from London. Today, they're charged in a conspiracy to kidnap, torture and murder four Americans. Today is a good day, but it is also a solemn one. Reporter: The other Americans killed. Steven sotloff was a journalist who covered the Middle East. Peter kassig was in Syria working for a humanitarian organization. Kayla Mueller was a humanitarian aid worker and human rights activist. Reporter: Authorities say these men were beyond cruel, not only allegedly admitting to beating Foley, but also terrorizing the captives by staging mock executions in which the hostages thought they might die. Today, the FBI director speaking to family. And while their pain may never fully subside, today with the announcement of this indictment, we're beginning to bring them the justice they deserve. Reporter: The two suspects appeared in court virtually. In order to extradite them here from Iraq, the U.S. Had to agree not to take the death penalty. They face live in prison, David. Thank you, Pierre. Now to the coronavirus here in the U.S. And the dire new

