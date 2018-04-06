Transcript for Suspected killer found dead after 6 linked murders in Arizona

but authorities just moments ago now revealing thereeore ims. In on suspect who T took his own life. ABC's chief national correspondentt Gutman with what we' just learned from Arizona tonight. Reporter: Five of fear in the city of scottsdalding this morning, when tacti armed thisotel. We have the hotel locked down D there's beents fired. Reporter: Inside, officials say, dlamon Jones was barricaded and armed. Is is still very man active area, and they're telus to pull back, because, viy, whatevehas hpened in there is still going on. There are shots on the interior of the unit. We heard shots being fired when we were sg in front of the building. Th over here Repor when officers finally gained entry to the room, Jones was dead. T before Jones had manage to claim his last two victims.an elderly couple near sc. Recentlyfirmed victout of fountain hil were waiting to make next of kin notificati Reporter: Jones was likely targetin lawyers and mental heal workers involved in his brutal divorrom his wife,dr. Connie Jones, sources tell ABC news. Police say Jones H mu spree Thursday shng Dr. Steven Pitt. At that point, authorities had to go on was this sk Pitt was a reknowned clinical ychologist whovided expert testimony on high pre cases like the jonbenemsey murder arformed a ntal evaluation on the suspect in that divorce C and sos say velea sharp and Laura Anderson, the two legals police suspect Jones killed xt worked at the law rm that respected his wife. And barely 24 afterse murders, Mars LE also killed in his place O . Sources say he shared an office with one of Jones' therapis Matt Gutman with us live Matt, we know the first shooting happened Thursday. Do we know how invgators were able to track down before doing even more harm here? Reporter: It took them a couple of , first, they had hundreds of potential suspects, but with ea additional killing, they we able to hone in O tho ballistics, eventuall reaching Jones and were able to crm that it was him through now, officials just mts ago said that he may have targe others. The big quen tonight, did he have a list? David? Att Gutman, thank you. H pro file ruling todayom theme court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.