Transcript for Suspected shark attack reported off the coast of Cape Cod

breaking news from cape cod at this hour. A shark attack late today, a swimmer bitten on the leg, rushed to the hospital. Swimmers rushed out of the water, right there in Massachusetts. In fact, several shark sightings have been reported in that area in recent days. ABC's linsey Davis with the images coming in now. Reporter: Tonight, paramedics airlifting this man to a hospital for medical treatment after a suspected shark attack off the coast of cape cod, Massachusetts. Call it longnook beach for a subject possibly bitten by a shark in the thigh. Reporter: The call came into police in around 4:30 this afternoon. The 61-year-old man was conscious and talking, but reportedly suffered puncture wounds to his torso and leg. This beach is now closed until further notice. While this would be the first shark attack in Massachusetts in six years, several shark sightings have been reported in the area in recent days. At least two great whites spotted just 100 yards off the shore. This was the scene off the coast of cape cod just last week when a great white jumped out of the water, lunging at this shark scientist. Did you see that? Reporter: And just last month, two children playing in the waters off fire island new York were bitten by sharks, both suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. Let's get to linsey Davis tonight. Do we know anything about the swimmer's condition tonight? Reporter: One witness said the bite was very serious, calling it much Murtha a puncture wound. And we know there are more seals in the area than Normal, which can attract sharks. Especially this time of year. I was a reporter there for many years, I know it well. Linsey, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.