Transcript for SUV crash injures actress Helen Hunt

Next tonight, oscar-winning actress Helen hunt was injured in a car crash in L.A. Police say her SUV was struck by another vehicle. ABC's kayna Whitworth with good news tonight on Helen hunt's condition. Reporter: It happened in a matter of seconds. This surveillance video obtained by TMZ showing the harrowing car crash. Actress Helen hunt in the black SUV that's flipped on its side. Bystanders rushing to the rescue. This man pulled her out of the car. I got everybody out the car. Reporter: The accident happened just before 5:00 in los Angeles on Wednesday, according to law enforcement. Hunt was in the backseat. The 56-year-old actress won an Oscar for her role in "As good as it gets." What good does that ever get anybody? Reporter: And tonight, she's recovering at home after being released from the hospital. And David, while she was shaken, hunt's spokesperson says she suffered no major injuries and Los Angeles police say that crash is under investigation. David? All right, kayna, thank you.

