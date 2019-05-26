Transcript for Swimmer dies from shark attack

Next to the horrifying scene in Hawaii. A California man attacked by a shark while swimming off a beach in maui. First responders rushing to his side, bringing him in, but they couldn't save his life. All of it as the man's wife and other witnesses watched from the shore. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: First responders racing into the water off maui this weekend. Report of a shark bite, I have calls coming in. Reporter: The swimmer attacked by a shark. Bringing him to shore. Patient unresponsive. Cpr starting now. Reporter: The 65-year-old man vacationing from California, found 200 yards off the coast. His wife on the shore in utter panic. We could hear her screaming, "That's my husband, that's my husband." Reporter: As lifeguards transferred the man from the jet ski to a gurney, the extent of his wounds, horrifyingly apparent. He looked unconscious when they transferred him, and they were trying to do cpr on him. As we got closer, I saw some blood. It was really traumatic to see. Reporter: Maui is considered Hawaii's hotspot for shark attacks. Where tonight, a small memorial surrounds one of those signs. This is the 16th shark attack and first deadly one at U.S. Beaches this year. Following a very active season last summer which saw 32 attacks and 1 fatality. And Tom, the last deadly attack on maui's beaches came four years ago when a tiger shark bit a snorkeler. Authorities today are still trying to determine if it was the same type of shark that attacked this weekend. Marci, thank you.

