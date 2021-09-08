Transcript for Taliban advances on 2 Afghanistan government buildings

Overseas tonight, with president Biden bringing U.S. Troops home from Afghanistan, the Taliban has now seized control of at least six key cities. Tonight, the Pentagon now acknowledging Afghanistan is clearly not headed in the right ction. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the situation in Afghanistan deteriorating quickly. The Taliban taking control of two more provincial capitals just today. Bringing the total to six. The Afghan ministry of defense releasing video of air strikes against Taliban positions. But the Taliban's takeover has been swift. In just the past five months, the group seizing wide swaths of the country. And now, a growing humanitarian crisis for Afghan children. At least 27 killed and 136 injured since Friday. The Pentagon saying today, the situation is clearly not going in the right direction, however -- The secretary continues to believe that the Afghan forces have the capability, they have the capacity to make a big difference on the battlefield. Reporter: With the full U.S. Withdrawal just weeks away, the Afghan government clearly struggling to make that difference. The U.S. Military says 95% of U.S. Troops and equipment have withdrawn and the withdrawal will continue in the weeks ahead, however, about 650 U.S. Troops will remain on the ground to help protect the U.S. Embassy and the airport. David? All right, Stephanie Ramos at the white house tonight. Stephanie, thank you.

