Transcript for Team USA brings home more hardware from Tokyo

Now to the olympics and triumph for team usa. Caeleb Dressel sprinting his way to two more golds in the pool. And a surprise silver for mykayla Skinner, stepping in for Simone Biles. Will Biles return to the competition? James Longman is in Tokyo for us, tracking it all. Reporter: Tonight, Simone Biles has just one more shot at a medal in Tokyo. After withdrawing from the floor exercise, usa gymnastics saying in a statement Biles "Will make a decision on beam later this week." Adding, "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone." The gold medal favorite's decision to pull out of the individual vault, opening the door for teammate mykayla Skinner. The 24-year-old on the verge of retirement, taking home a surprise silver. This has seriously been such an honor to be able to step in for Simone and be able to win this medal. Reporter: And all-around gold medalist suni Lee settling for bronze in the uneven bars after a shaky routine. Team usa finishing off strong in the pool, with caeleb Dressel adding to his medal count. And caeleb Dressel will get it done again. Reporter: His 50-meter free time of 21.07, an olympic record. And he adds another world record, with the U.S. Gold in the 4 X 100 meter medley relay. Dressel is only the fifth American to win five gold medals in one games, joining the ranks of olympic legends Michael Phelps and mark Spitz. Your whole life boils down to a moment that could take 20, 40 seconds. How crazy is that? Reporter: The swimming events may be over, but the drama around the pool is building, with another American raising allegations of doping in these games. There were, I'm sure, a lot of people from certain countries competing this week that probably shouldn't have been here. Reporter: Lilly king speaking out after her teammate, Ryan Murphy, suggested the sport wasn't clean. The backstroke star lost his olympic titles to a rival from the Russian olympic committee. Rylov to the wall and win another gold. Murphy with the silver. Reporter: Rylov has adamantly died doping. Murphy denied speaking specifically of him. I think the world needs to do better in terms of fighting doping. I never mentioned a specific athlete. I never mentioned a specific country. Reporter: Russian athletes are banned from competing under their own flag after a massive state-sponsored doping program was discovered after the 2014 Sochi games. But there's been criticism of testing oversight. A four-time olympic medalist is the president of world athletics, which controls all track and field athletes. Should Russia be here? It's slightly different in my sport. We've been very tough about their presence here. Reporter: But true sportsmanship still shining in these games. American Isaiah Jewett tumbling to the ground after Botswana's nijel Amos accidentally tripped him in their 800 meter heat. Jewett, helping Amos up, putting his arm around him. The two finishing the race, together. Quite an act of sportsmanship James, I know you're tracking another headline out of Tokyo, about an alleged attempt by Belarus to forcibly return an athlete to the country. What can you tell us? Reporter: Yes, she says she was taken to the airport against her will by belarussian officials. Saying that she has criticized Belarus on social media. She's being looked after by olympic officials.

