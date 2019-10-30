Transcript for Teams of firefighters work to protect library, homes in California

America strong. It is always important to remember the brave men and women who are fighting these fires. We were there today as teams of firefighters work to protect the Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley. In Los Angeles, the Getty fire, too. The first deployment, we were up for -- how long was it? Like, 26 hours. Something like that. 26 hours straight. They have not been home since Sunday. You all have families? Yeah. What do you say when you leave to head out on multiple days now, this is what, day four? I think that they handle it very well and I'd like to thank each and every one of them and I think my counterparts here would also say the same thing. For understanding the job. Yeah. I think they understand that families around here know that we're important to them. They say it's part of the job, but they go days without seeing their family or facetiming their children. I think my family finds solace in the fact that I work with great people. Just tell them you're not going to be able to facetime the kids at night. Going to be trying to keep each other safe the whole time. And you're coming home. Exactly. Thank you, guys. Thank you, sir. Appreciate what you do. We cannot wait until they go home, but another difficult night ahead with these historic

