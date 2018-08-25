-
Now Playing: Laughing teen's high-speed ambulance joy ride ends in arrest
-
Now Playing: EMT in NYC killed after being run over by her stolen ambulance
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old steals ambulance; survives dangerous crash
-
Now Playing: Love and support pour in for John McCain and family
-
Now Playing: Truck driver offers a drink and talks a man off the ledge
-
Now Playing: Tips to help you invest for your future
-
Now Playing: Family kidnapping prank goes terribly wrong
-
Now Playing: Teen with autism takes a dangerous joyride in stolen ambulance
-
Now Playing: Hawaii faces a flood emergency from Tropical Storm Lane
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane causes catastrophic flooding in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Family may face charges in kidnapping hoax gone wrong
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother is criticized for breastfeeding her baby in public
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Gay fathers condemned for raising child without 'mom': Part 2
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Gay fathers condemned for raising child without 'mom': Part 1
-
Now Playing: Insurance company won't pay Nathan Carman's claim for boat lost at sea: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Police question Nathan Carman in grandfather John Chakalos' murder: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Rescued boater Nathan Carman on his childhood, running away from home: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Asperger's may account for Nathan Carman's behavior after sea rescue: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Nathan Carman describes seeing mom for the last time at sea: Part 1