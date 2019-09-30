Transcript for Teen surprises cheerleader girlfriend with sweet homecoming invite

Finally, the homecoming couple, America strong. David Cowan and Saris Garcia are high school sweethearts. Ice cream dates, watching the games in the stands. When it was him for homecoming, the pressure. David walking up to Saris in the middle of one of her cheers. It was game night and there was a lot at stake. He hands her the balloons, the sign and then, will you come with me to homecoming? Yes! Reporter: She says yes, he kneels down -- and a kiss. It didn't matter who won the game, because David and Saris had just won everyone's hearts. Saris, holding that sign, "Will you be my sunshine to homecoming?" The moment online now viewed nearly 4 million times. And this weekend, the dress, the bow tie, the corsage and Saris see mother so moved. A lot of people have contacted us, called us, cheered them on, because they're so cute together, because down syndrome rocks, because even if they have down syndrome, their love is like anybody else's. Reporter: And inside the dance, that couple -- Seminole high school, they are known now the nation over. David and Saris, please join me. Reporter: The entire Florida high school cheering them on, the homecoming couple with a lesson about love with no limits. That's for sure. We needed that on a Monday. I'll see you tomorrow. Good night.

