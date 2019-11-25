Now Playing: Shooting in Seattle leaves 2 dead, another 2 in critical condition

Now Playing: Extremely color blind 7th-grader sees vivid colors for 1st time

Now Playing: Minnesota boy thrown from 3rd-floor balcony walking ‘perfectly’

Now Playing: Teenager carjacked while leaving for school

Now Playing: Storms hit during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year

Now Playing: Bloomberg's 1st TV ad for possible 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital

Now Playing: New arrest in the disappearance of Alabama college student

Now Playing: R. Kelly’s girlfriend now says she is one of his victims

Now Playing: Last minute turkey questions answered on the 'turkey talk line'

Now Playing: The weekend after Thanksgiving will be the busiest shopping weekend of the year

Now Playing: Dog stuck inside spinning car in Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Now Playing: Tyler Perry coming to the rescue of an American couple trapped in Mexican hospital

Now Playing: Crime scene video from Patrick Frazee murder investigation released

Now Playing: Dramatic text messages read in court as Boston College student appears before judge

Now Playing: LA County Sheriff's Office reveals details of thwarted school shooting plot

Now Playing: Union Pacific has 'Polar Express' moment in Kansas

Now Playing: New surveillance video shows home explosion in Michigan

Now Playing: Attorney general William Barr weighs in on Jeffrey Epstein’s death