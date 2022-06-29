Tennis legend Serena Williams announces retirement

After playing for more than 20 years, Serena Williams wrote in an essay for Vogue that she is “evolving away from tennis.” Williams has won four Olympic Gold medals and 23 individual Grand Slams.

