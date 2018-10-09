Tennis officials stand by US Open umpire in Serena Williams flap

More
The controversy cast a shadow over a stunning victory by Japanese prodigy Naomi Osaka.
2:01 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennis officials stand by US Open umpire in Serena Williams flap

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57734920,"title":"Tennis officials stand by US Open umpire in Serena Williams flap","duration":"2:01","description":"The controversy cast a shadow over a stunning victory by Japanese prodigy Naomi Osaka.","url":"/WNT/video/tennis-officials-stand-us-open-umpire-serena-williams-57734920","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.