Transcript for Tense confrontation between Phoenix police and a young family

Next, the tense confrontation between Phoenix police and young family. Parents with their two daughters held at gunpoint. Major differences emerging in the police report and video captured by witnesses. So what started this confrontation? Here's ABC's Keith Zachary with more. Get out of the Car. Reporter: You're watching cops in Phoenix threaten to shoot Iesha Harper, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, with her two young children by her side. I can't put my hands up, I have a In my hands. I can't, I'm pregnant. Reporter: Police stating in their report they feared she was reaching for a weapon. This incident unfolding after police received a report of a stolen doll from a nearby dollar store. The video starts after the family pulls up at their babysitter's, and are approached by police, guns drawn. You better get Down! Reporter: Harper's partner, 22-year-old dravon Ames is also threatened and issued a stern warning. Pulled from his car, he spreads his legs and is kicked by the cop. I said spread your feet. When I tell you to do something, you Do it. Reporter: And when his fiancee refuses to put the children down, the officer only gets more upset. Hey, hey! Come down! Hey, hey -- woo, sir, calm down. Reporter: Later giving her baby to a complete stranger these images were obtained by a witness who did not want to be identified. In the police report, while officers continue to yell at her. Oh, look at these kids. Reporter: These videos were obtained by the family's pastor and shot by witnesses that didn't want to be identified. However neither parent was knowingly charged. Tonight the family filed their formal notice to bring a $10 million against the city. They say the officer's actions their civil rights. Tom, the police department says they take all allegations seriously, and that the matter is currently being investigated. Zachary, thank you.

