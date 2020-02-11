Texas and Georgia hotly contested as election nears

More
Both states have been traditionally red states, but Democrats feel they have a chance.
2:05 | 11/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas and Georgia hotly contested as election nears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Both states have been traditionally red states, but Democrats feel they have a chance. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73962034","title":"Texas and Georgia hotly contested as election nears","url":"/WNT/video/texas-georgia-hotly-contested-election-nears-73962034"}