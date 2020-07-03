Thousands of cruise ship passengers wait off the coast of California

Twenty-four hours after choppers delivered coronavirus test kits, results revealed 21 aboard the Grand Princes cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus and 19 are crew members.
5:03 | 03/07/20

Thousands of cruise ship passengers wait off the coast of California

