Thousands march through streets of Washington DC

More
Many are calling on Congress for voting rights legislation.
1:34 | 08/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands march through streets of Washington DC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"Many are calling on Congress for voting rights legislation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79701649","title":"Thousands march through streets of Washington DC","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-march-streets-washington-dc-79701649"}