Transcript for Thousands pay tribute in George Floyd’s hometown

Meantime, here in Houston, the stirring imamgs of so many people coming here to honor George Floyd. People seen walking in the heat toward the church and arriving by the bus load. Among those paying their respects, as we mentioned earlier, former vice president Joe Biden who met for more than an hour with Floyd's family. ABC's Marcus Moore with us right here at the church tonight. Reporter: Two weeks after his death at the hands of police, an emotional farewell for George Floyd in his hometown of Houston. Mourners lining up early this morning to pay their respects, braving extreme Texas heat. But so many telling us they needed to be here. This man whose death has changed the world. He's changed the world. You have to come. You know, you have to. I can't explain it. Reporter: Inside the church, social distancing, just 15 people at a time in masks and gloves. For hours, thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds streaming past Floyd's open casket. Many here were strangers to Floyd and those next to them in this line, but today, people like Quinn Richardson and don Murray are connected in their grief and hope for progress. But when we see people like Mr. Don here who said he had to be here, too, it makes me proud to say something we're doing, making a lot of noise, we're showing up and people like him are coming out. Reporter: Murray remembers arguing with his father about racism back in the 1950s. All of these decades later, an image of barriers broken. Does this time that we're in right now feel any different than what you saw when you were younger? Oh, yeah. I mean, this, you never would have seen when I was younger. Never. Reporter: The governor of Texas vowing to work for change with the Floyd family. This is the most horrific tragedy I have ever personally observed. But George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States. George Floyd has not died in vain. Reporter: Vice president Joe Biden today meeting privately for more than an hour with Floyd's family, seen here with his daughter Gianna. A family attorney tweeting, "He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family." George Floyd's family grateful for the outpouring of support tonight and proud of the man he was. We all hurting as a family and -- you know, the George we know, he's a family man, great man. He stands for the definition of a man, because we didn't have no father figure growing up. Reporter: In his old neighborhood, a mural to George Floyd. And one of Houston's sons who is finally home. David, today, we saw relatives of Eric Garner, ahmaud arbery and Michael Brown, among others. A real show of solidarity, as Floyd's family gets ready for another emotional day, tomorrow. They will have a private funeral and Floyd will be buried next to his mother. David? Marcus Moore with us here in Houston tonight. Thank you. We will carrying the

