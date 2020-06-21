Now Playing: Strong storms move through East Coast

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cristobal batters Gulf Coast

Now Playing: Passenger forced off flight for not wearing a mask

Now Playing: What you'll see at travel hubs across the country

Now Playing: People are choosing to vacation closer to home during pandemic

Now Playing: Airbnb CEO says more people want to travel amidst the pandemic

Now Playing: Disneyland announces plans for phased reopening in July

Now Playing: Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on their docuseries 'Men in Kilts'

Now Playing: Delta CEO on outlook for air travel amid pandemic

Now Playing: Virtual vacation: Take a luxury safari from the comfort of your couch

Now Playing: Vacationing from a safe distance during the pandemic

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim at the Gulf Coast

Now Playing: Theme parks reopening across the country

Now Playing: Las Vegas casinos on the strip reopen their doors

Now Playing: Severe weather dumps heavy rain in the Northwest

Now Playing: 20-year-old woman loses brakes on Ohio Interstate

Now Playing: Rules and restrictions to keep in mind on the road this summer