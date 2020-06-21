Thunderstorms expected across Central Plains

More
The severe storms could potentially bring flash floods and tornadoes.
0:42 | 06/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thunderstorms expected across Central Plains

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The severe storms could potentially bring flash floods and tornadoes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71374974","title":"Thunderstorms expected across Central Plains","url":"/WNT/video/thunderstorms-expected-central-plains-71374974"}