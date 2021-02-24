Tiger Woods injured in rollover car wreck in California

The golfing great was hurt in a rollover car crash in Southern California on Tuesday morning. Woods, the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
5:52 | 02/24/21

